Himanta confirms Modi’s Feb 7 visit

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar to attend a ceremony organised to celebrate the signing of Bodo peace Accord on February 7, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Saturday.

Sarma visited Kokrajhar on Saturday to review the preparations for the February 7 visit of Modi.

The Bodo Peace Accord was signed between the Centre, Assam government, the four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and United Bodo People’s Organization (UBPO) on January 27.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kokrajhar is confirmed,” Sarma said. He also dismissed reports of bandh during the Prime Minister’s visit to the district.

“Anyone having problems with the government or its decisions they can approach the government for talks,” Sarma said.

“New villages will be included or excluded from the BTR within the next six months,” he also said.

“A commission will be formed for the purpose and both exclusion and inclusion will be reviewed by it after requests are made before the commission,” Sarma added.

The commission will have members from ABSU, BTC, a retired High Court Judge along with representatives from the non-Bodo organisations.