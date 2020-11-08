Himanta courts controversy with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ post

Facebook calls it ‘false information’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 7: A Facebook post by state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on controversial viral video of AIUDF supporters sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ was flagged by the social media group citing it to be ‘false information’ on Saturday.

Sarma has shared a video on his social media account including Facebook, in which supporters of AIUDF are purportedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans.

Facebook has flagged the video based on fact checking by independent fact checking agency Boom LIVE.

However, Sarma said the truth would come to fore only after a police probe.

Earlier, the independent fact-checkers said that the information has no basis.

The fact-checking team of Facebook while flagging Sarma’s post as false said, “We found a Facebook video uploaded by a supporter and found the same event shot from a different angle where after the 55-second mark, one can hear various sections of the crowd shouting three slogans – ‘Aziz Bhai Zindabad’, ‘Ajmal Bhai Zindabad’ and AIUDF zindabad’.”

However, Sarma said since a police investigation was undergoing, the reality of the incident would soon be out in the open.

“Now the police will send the video for forensic tests and they will surely come up with a logical conclusion. The forensic test will prove whether they were shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ or ‘Aziz Khan Zindabad’,” Sarma said.

“It’s not only me who had heard them (AIUDF supporters) shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ but there are others who also shared the same video including some media. Does everyone have a hearing problem? Besides, when the party chief Badruddin Ajmal was present, why would the supporters make slogans in favour of Aziz Khan?” he said.

Several FIRs have been also lodged against Ajmal and his supporters for alleged anti national activity.

The AIUDF supporters were welcoming their party chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and other leaders.

The AIUDF had clarified that the slogan was ‘Aziz Khan Zindabad’ in support of a party leader, and fact checking sites like AltNews and BoomLive had also backed their claim through independent fact checking.

As Sarma did not take down his post or issue any rejoinder, Facebook flagged his post, citing independent fact checkers debunking the video as containing false information.