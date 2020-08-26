Himanta drops ‘no contest’ bombshell

‘My only ambition is to see BJP govt with 100+seats’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: Senior BJP leader and state finance, health and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that he is unlikely to contest the assembly elections due in 2021.

Sarma’s statement came days after three-time chief minister and Congress veteran suggested that the saffron alliance is eyeing to prop up retired Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi as the next chief ministerial candidate in 2021.

“As I have already indicated in several public platform that I am not interested in contesting next assembly election, my role will be limited to contribute whatever I can for my party and for my state. For Assam’s future we need to have a strong nationalist government,” Sarma tweeted on Tuesday.

Sarma revealed that his only ambition for 2021 assembly elections is to see a BJP government with more than 100 seats.

“Few people feel that I am after some post and position. My only ambition is to see a BJP govt with 100+seats,” he said.

“In my last few months, I want to work for my state as much as possible to have eternal satisfaction. “Janani Janmabhumishcha Swargadapi Gariyasi,” Sarma said another tweet.

During an interaction with the media in the city on Monday, Sarma said the BJP would win 100 seats in the next Assembly elections and he would produce the MLAs before the Governor after the election.

Sarma’s statement made headlines with the reports indicating Sarma’s ambition to become the chief minister of the state.

It is widely believed that the minister had ambition to become the chief minister of Assam since 2011 when he was in the Congress, and had led a section of the party MLAs in dissident activities against the then chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

Sarma along with his followers subsequently resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP and was instrumental in ensuring a decisive victory for the party and its allies in the 2016 assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora on Monday said, “I will support personally if Himanta Biswa Sarma comes back to Congress and wants to be chief minister of the state. But this is my personal comment. It is not the view of the party.”

Sarma, who is the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), played an important role in the formation of BJP-led governments in the northeastern states.

Amid immense speculation over the chief ministerial candidates in the assembly elections, former minister Rakibul Hussain said that he is on board with one-time party mate Himanta Biswa Sarma becoming the Congress party’s candidate for chief minister.

“I would welcome Sarma if he returns and becomes the chief ministerial candidate of our party. But it is my personal opinion,” Hussain said, adding that he has no intention to become the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress.