Himanta goes down memory lane at Jorhat alma mater

Will aid in renovating infrastructure, science laboratory and quality development of Balya Bhavan: CM

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 19: In a whirlwind tour of Jorhat on Thursday, chief minister Himanta BIswa Sarma first stepped into Balya Bhavan High School, the school where he had first learnt the three Rs – Reading, Writing and Arithmetic.

An emotional CM went down memory lane and spoke about how he and his siblings had first entered the pre primary section (Montessori) of this hallowed institute, famed as the first Montessori Assamese medium school at the time.

Sarma recalled that his elder brothers too studied in the same school, and that he had memories of eating tiffin provided by the school.

Sarma was shown the Montessori class register book in which his name featured at number 21.

Sarma later told reporters with a smile that while the first two pages showed his name as 21 in the register, on the third page he was at the top.

Sarma said that he would aid in renovating the infrastructure, science laboratory and quality development of the institute.

He promised to give the school Rs 1 crore for developmental purposes.

He suggested that the school start imparting higher secondary education and also suggested that the school should try to bring both the sections, primary and secondary under one administrative umbrella.

His next visit was to the 138 year old Jorhat Government Boys’ Higher Secondary and Multi-Purpose School which had a glorious past.

He asked the school authorities to develop the historic institute into a model Assamese medium school and also allot more powers to the governing body.

Sarma announced that the government will sanction Rs 3 crore for the development of the school, which will be in addition to Rs 2 crore earlier announced under the Untied Fund head for carrying out renovation and repair works of the school.

The chief minister expressed his satisfaction over the ongoing renovation works underway in the institute.

The chief minister was accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Jogen Mohan, Education minister Ranoj Pegu, Agriculture minister Atul Bora, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Topon Kumar Gogoi and MLAs of Jorhat, Teok and Dergaon, Hitendra Nath Goswami, Renupoma Rajkhowa and Bhaben Bharali respectively.