Himanta happy with BJP show in Delhi polls 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 11: “BJP has shown a good performance in the Delhi elections,” Assam finance minister and convenor of North East Development alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma said here as the results of the state assembly elections of Delhi were out on Tuesday.

“The BJP is bettering its 2015 performance,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a book release function at Moha Mrityunjoi Mandir at Puranigudam Bherbheri village here.

“The party’s vote percentage has increased to around 38 per cent from 32 per cent in 2015. The increase in vote share is a good sign for us,” Sarma said.

“The people voted on issues ranging from power and drinking water supply,” Sarma also said.

“But BJP will show good performance in Lok Sabha elections. We will get all Lok Sabha seats in Delhi,” he said

“This election will have no impact on the state assembly election in Assam slated on 2021,” he said.

Sarma has released the Assamese version of Atharva Veda at Maha Mrityunjoy temple of Barhampur in Nagaon district. Sarma released the book translated by Baba Shri Shri Bhrigugiri Maharaj.

Noted spiritual scholar from Varanasi Swami Nigamananda also attended the book release function.

Sarma took part in Maha Mrityunjoy Jagya and offered prayer at the famous temple.

He was accompanied by Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma, BJP leaders Rupak Goswami and Bibhutui Bhushan Borthakur.

Addressing the book release function, Sarma said, “We all know the significance of Maha Mrityunjoy temple. During his span of life, Bhrigugiri Maharaj told us about the significance of this temple. Seventy percent construction of the temple has been done. We hope the rest thirty percent will be done soon. We will try to inaugurate the temple in a grand and spiritual manner once it gets completed.”