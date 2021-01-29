Himanta lays model college base at Koila Moila

Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa to get model colleges

HT correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 29: State education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday laid the base of Government Model College at Koila Moila under Bijni Civil sub- division in Chirang district of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Sarma’s ministerial colleague Bhabesh Kalita, BTC chief Pramod Boro and former Rajya Sabha member Biswajit Daimary were also present in the function.

Sarma while terming it a special day for the people of BTR, hoped that this government college would become a premiere institute in future as “it will help render better education to the people of Nichima area”.

The minister further informed that the state government would spend Rs 16 crore in the first fiscal. During this period the college would come up with academic building, professors’ quarters, principal’s residence, boundary wall etc.

The minister assured that the construction of the college building would be completed within 18 months and after that classes for both arts and science streams would be started.

The minister further informed that along with establishment of model colleges in Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts, the government has decided to set up such colleges each in all 40 constituencies of BTC for bringing total changes in the education sector.

In his speech, BTC chief Pramod Boro said that this was a historic day for the people of Koila Moila area as they never expected such institution in their area. He hoped that this college would able to give good education so as to create quality human resources in the area.

BTC deputy speaker Abhiram Mahanayak, EM for forest Ranjit Basumatary, Chirang deputy commissioner Gautam Talukdar, superintendent of police Sudhakar Singh, MCLAs Pradip Bayan, James Basumatary and Madhab Chandra Chetry were also present in the programme.