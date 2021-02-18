Himanta misleading Assam: AASU on Clause 6 panel report

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: Hours after finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the recommendations by the High Power Committee for implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord were far from legal reality, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) accused the minister of misleading the people of the state.

The student body also came down heavily on the chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and termed him as a ‘traitor’.

In a statement here on Thursday AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said, “Has the minister (Sarma) forgot that the committee was headed by former Gauhati High Court judge Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sarma as the chairman? It also included two advocates general of two states and former top government officials. The committee had prepared its report and recommendations keeping all legal aspects in mind.”

In addition to the chairperson, the High Power Committee included Ramesh Borpatragohain, Advocate General, Assam, Niloy Dutta, Advocate General, Arunachal Pradesh, Subhash Das, former IAS, Pallav Bhattacharya, former IPS, Dr. Srishtidhar Dutta, retired professor, Sumanta Chaliha, author and columnist, Dr. Jaikanta Sharma, professor & columnist, Wasbir Hussain, senior journalist, Samujjal Bhattacharya, chief adviser, AASU, Dipanka Kumar Nath, president, AASU, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, general secretary, AASU and Satyendra Garg, joint secretary, MHA as member secretary.

The committee that the Centre constituted in July 2019 had submitted its report to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on February 25, 2020 instead of submitting it to Union home minister Amit Shah.

“It’s been over a year that the state government is sitting ideal on the report. The recommendations also included provisions of further discussion between the government and the committee in case of any ‘doubts’. But despite the report was prepared by seasoned legal experts, Sarma is trying to mislead the state by making such comments,” Nath told reporters here.

The AASU also announced to intensify its protests demanding the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord in its true ‘letter and spirit’.

“CM Sarbananda is afraid of New Delhi and he has betrayed the people of the state. But AASU is not scared of the Centre and will continue our fight for Clause 6 till its implementation,” the statement said.

Earlier, alleging that the government was ‘sitting idle’ on the issue, the AASU had released the confidential report, saying that the public has the right to know the contents.

Clause 6 of the Assam Accord envisages the constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the greater Assamese community.