Himanta pitches for academic seminar on CAA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: Assam finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday pitched for an academic seminar on Citizenship Amendment Act as a good number of college teachers are actively participating in the protest against the legislation in the state.

“Many college teachers in Assam took part in the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act. I don’t have any issue with their protests. But how many academic seminars have been organised in our colleges on CAA?” Sarma asked inaugurating the Chief Minister’s Youth Conclave-2020 at the Sarusajai Stadium here.

Sarma asked protesting college teachers whether they will be able to elaborate and enlighten students and other people about the legislation and its past amendments.

Sarma also alleged that Assam’s intelligentsia has failed to initiate academic discourses on the amended citizenship act.

Sarma, who is also the convenor of North East Development Agency (NEDA), claimed the state has been marching towards peace and development under the dynamic leadership of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The minister also targeted some nationalists organisation and said that they have been blocking the development of the state, which is dangerous for the people of the state.

The first-ever Chief Minister’s Youth Conclave-2020 got under way here with a three-day-long programme from Sunday.

At least two representatives of each 100 colleges of the state took part in the programme.

Representatives from Dibrugarh University, Assam University (AU), and Assam Women’s University (AWU) also took part in the festival organised by State Level Advisory Committee on Youth Welfare.

The key note address was delivered by member secretary of State Level Advisory Committee on Youth Welfare, Lakhya Konwar. MP Dilip Kumar Saikia, minister of state Pijush Hazarika, MLA Rituporna Baruah will attend the session on Monday. The concluding function will be attended by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.