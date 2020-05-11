Himanta plays Assamese sentiment card

‘Will have to take risk to bring back stranded people from outside’

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 10: Assam government has no other option but to take risk in bringing back stranded people from other parts of the country, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Sunday.

At least 14 people who had come from other states tested COVID-19 positive in the state in the last week. The return of a large number of people from other states has emerged as a serious challenge for the state at the prevailing situation.

“It is a big challenge. But we are ready to deal with it,” Sarma told reporters here after a visit to Tezpur University.

Sarma accompanied by his deputy Pijush Hazarika, Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das and Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal visited the screening and quarantine centre at Tezpur University and reviews the preparedness for COVID-19 on Sunday.

“We have to bring them back. Because, they are also Assamese people. There are risks but our responsibility is to look after them and arrange treatment. We have to take the risk, we don’t have any other alternatives,” Sarma said.

Sarma stated that other states have asked the people to return to their respective states. “therefore we have to take the responsibility,” Sarma said.

“Some boys from the state are coming from Jammu by bicycle. How can we stop them by police?” the minister questioned.

He stated that though the situation may become more dangerous, the government is ready to deal with the challenge.

“We have hospitalised everyone by detecting the disease at the initial stage. We are ready for the challenge,” the minister also said.

He said that that there are strict instructions from the Centre to bring back the stranded people to their respective states. He urged everyone to maintain social distance and not to venture out if it is not necessary.

To deal with the challenges, the state health department has set-up 5 massive screening and quarantine centres in Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Kokrajhar and Silchar.

In the last week, 10 people who had returned from Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan tested COVID-19 positive after they arrived in Silchar. Two Mumbai-returnee women were detected with COVID-19 at Jorhat.

One person with travel history to Siliguri and another with travel history to Cooch Behar tested COVID-19 positive in Kamrup (Rural) and Kokrajhar districts respectively.