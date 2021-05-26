Himanta predicts improvement of Covid situation in next 10 days

CM takes stock of Covid situation in Assam-West Bengal border

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 25: “Apart from Guwahati, the Covid-19 scenario is not improving substantially in other parts of the state. Though the positivity rate is coming down, the number of people getting infected is not decreasing much. However there is an indication of the situation improving in the next ten days,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Dhubri on Tuesday.

Sarma along with health minister Keshab Mahanta and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro visited Assam-West Bengal interstate border at Chagolia in Dhubri and Srirampur in Kokrajhar district to review Covid-19 testing and screening of passengers entering the state.

Sarma said that there is an adequate stock of oxygen in the state and Assam is supplying 15 metric tons of oxygen to several neighbouring states.

In addition to this, the state would receive 160 MT of oxygen every week through Oxygen Express, which would come twice weekly with 80 MT capacity per trip, he said.

During his visit to Srirampur, Sarma said that the Covid positivity rate has gone down in Kokrajhar district, while around 60 to 90 positive cases are being detected every day.

Sarma informed that the district administration has been directed to gradually decrease home quarantine of positive patients as the chances of Covid outbreak in villages is potentially higher in cases of home isolation.

He also said that the administration has been instructed to intensify RAT and RT-PCR testing.

The chief minister further mentioned that while 1.20 lakh Covid tests were conducted in the state on Monday, daily Covid cases hovered around six thousand.

Sarma informed that the state government continued its efforts to ramp up health infrastructure including adding more ICU beds, increasing oxygen availability etc.

He also said that the state government plans to set up oxygen plants in every district hospital to meet future oxygen demand.

Replying to a query that people from outside the state in the age group from 18-44 were taking Covid vaccine in Assam, the chief minister said that he would immediately take steps on the issue.

He also informed that with a view to ensure that there is no shortage of essential commodities and medicines in the state, Covid tests of drivers of goods carriers are being conducted at their final destination only.

Both Chagolia in Dhubri and Srirampur in Kokrajhar district are important corridors and the success of the fight against Covid depends on better management of these borders, Sarma said.

While Cooch Behar in West Bengal shares a boundary with Dhubri, Jalpaiguri is on the other side of Kokrajhar.

The chief minister took stock of the Covid-19 testing centre set up at Chagolia and the steps taken to conduct testing on incoming vehicle drivers and passengers.

He reviewed the vehicle entry data through the border gate with the district administration and directed the authorities to increase RT-PCR testing to bring down the high positivity rate in the district.

The chief minister asked the officials to declare micro containment zones in the areas with high positivity rate while ramping up vaccination in the vulnerable urban pockets. He also informed that Dhubri Medical College would be made operational within next year.

Notably, Rapid Antigen Tests have been conducted on 14,306 people entering Assam through Chagolia gate in 3,438 vehicles since April 24 and out of them, 528 people have tested positive. 271 have been allowed home quarantine while 153 have been provided institutional quarantine.

The chief minister also visited Srirampur inter-state check point along Assam-Bengal border in Kokrajhar district and took stock of the arrangements put in place for screening of incoming passengers and their testing as well other Covid control measures.

The chief minister reviewed the data of incoming vehicles at the inter-state checkpoint and directed the district administration and health department to ensure mandatory Covid testing and strict isolation of positive cases while discouraging home isolation.

The officials of the district administration apprised the chief minister about various steps taken for containment of the pandemic including arrangements made at the inter-state border, Covid vaccination campaign and testing etc. in the district.

Sarma during the review directed the Kokrajhar district administration to increase testing and conduct 20% RT-PCR of all Covid tests. He also directed SP to enforce complete blockade of inter district movement of people while asking the health department to intensify vaccination at vulnerable areas including tea gardens.

Sarma also took part in a plantation programme at the compound of Srirampur check gate.