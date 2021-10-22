Himanta promises Thowra voters medical college, bridges    

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 21: Taking the BJP’s poll campaign to new heights, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday addressed six election meetings in 107 Thowra LAC where Sushanta Borgohain is contesting on BJP card against Manuranjan Konwar of the INC, advocate Krishna Gogoi of the CPI and two other independent candidates.

Dr. Sarma, while addressing the first meeting at Khamon said that it was really a very courageous decision of Sushanta Borgohain to forgo his seat and seek fresh election from another party. He also lauded the former MLA Kushal Duwori for pitching his best bait for Sushanta’s victory.

Announcing a slew of development projects for the constituency, Dr. Sarma said that the medical college for the district will be in Thowra LAC somewhere near the Highway. He also announced the construction of two more bridges over river Desang besides a slew of other development schemes to take the constituency to a new height of development. He said that another 6,000 families will be included in the existing 15,000 for the Orunodoi scheme. Dr. Sarma announced Rs 1 crore for the Bor Deo Sal and Rs 50 lakhs for the preservation and beautification of the historic Bakhar Benegena tree. He also said that the Nemuguri HS School will get Arts and Commerce streams in addition to the science stream.

The chief minister said that the indigenous ethnic groups Ahoms, Motoks, Morans and Chutia’s have been given land rights in Tribal Belts of the state through a necessary amendment to the land rights policy. He said that the BJP-AGP-UPPL-Gana Shakti government is committed to the people to fulfill its pre-poll promises of making a corruption-free state. It is in the spirit of its promises the BJP government has confiscated over Rs 400 crore worth of drugs and other incriminating materials from drug peddlers alone. It has given new appointments to over one lakh youths in just five months and made many departments virtually ‘dalal’ free where the people would not have to pay anything to the unscrupulous middlemen to get things done. The chief minister also addressed meetings in Kuworiting, Mohkhuti, Khongia, Rajmai and Demow till Thursday evening.

