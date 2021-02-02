Himanta reviews PM visit’s preparations

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 2: State finance minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

Modi will address a rally on February 7.

The Prime Minister will lay the base of Biswanath Medical College from Dhekiajuli. Sarma held a meeting at Biswanath Circuit House to review the preparedness.

The meeting was also attended by handloom and textile minister Ranjit Dutta, Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das, Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur, Gohpur MLA Utpal Bora, Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika and Biswanath district BJP president Diganta Ghatowar along with others.