Himanta reviews slew of development works at Majuli

Nimati Ghat boat mishap: CM hands over cheques to brave-hearts



GUWAHATI, Nov 18: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to the people who rescued the victims of the Nimati Ghat ferry accident at a programme held at DC Majuli Office on Thursday.

Appreciating their bravery and expressing gratitude, he handed over cheques of Rs 25,000 each to 50 such brave-hearts.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that these people acted selflessly to save the victims of September 8 boat mishap and their actions will keep inspiring others to work for humanity.

He also informed that several measures have been taken to make inland water transport safer.

The chief minister also distributed financial aids of 50,000 each to 59 Ras Mahotsav Organising Committees of Majuli. He stated that Majuli Ras festival has transcended the boundaries of the state and has gained international attention. The state government has offered financial assistance to Ras festival organising committees due to the difficulties brought by Covid-19 pandemic and from next year, the state government would take the initiative to organise Ras Mahotsav at Majuli on a bigger scale.

Later, he visited the construction site of the Majuli University of Culture and took stock of the progress and also inspected the erosion protection work at Luit Ghat in Majuli.

He also inaugurated a 5-bed ICU funded by NRL as part of its CSR initiative at Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami District Hospital in Majuli and inspected the free dialysis centre there and took stock of its functioning. He also reviewed the construction of Model Degree College at Bordua in Majuli and took stock of the progress while directing the officials to complete the work at the earliest to start the college from next year.

The chief minister also reviewed the construction status of AYUSH Hospital at Phuloni in Majuli and the construction status of Polytechnic Institute at Pohumora, Bongaon in Majuli.

Cultural Affairs ministers Bimal Borah, Water Resource minister Pijush Hazarika, MP Pradan Baruah were also present on the occasion.

