Himanta takes potshot at intellectuals

Diphu to host BJP’s next executive meeting

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 23: “The intellectual arena should have questioned about the running of drugs’ business in Assam, but instead they are seemed to question regarding ‘encounters’. We have said clearly that in the society of Assam, gratified with the heroism of Lachit Borphukan as well as spiritual thought of Sankardeva, we will not allow to run the business of drugs. Police operations will be continued, encounters too will happen in need,” said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Delivering the concluding speech at the two-day-long state BJP’s executive meet held at the Anundoram Borooah Kshetra in North Guwahati on Thursday, Sarma, while praising Prime minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah, said that due to their leadership only, the country has been able to re-establish the spiritual and cultural journey.

During his speech, Sarma also asserted the people of Assam as well as BJP love and respect for the music maestro Bhupen Hazarika.

The concluding meeting chaired by Bhabesh Kalita, state BJP chief, was attended by Central ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameswar Teli, BJP’s national organising secretary Dilip Saikia, state prabhari Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, assistant prabhari Paban Sarma, state general secretary(organising) Phanindranath Sarma, national organising general secretary in charge of north-east Ajay Jamwal besides other state office-bearers, MLAs, MPs, chiefs as well as executive members of all the wings of the state BJP along with all the presidents of fourty organising district committees of the party in the state.

Delivering his speech in the meeting, national organising general secretary of BJP B. L. Santosh urged the elected representatives of the party to give utmost importance to the welfare to each of the underprivileged section of the society and to bring the schemes concerned to the doorsteps of the people.

The state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita urged the party workers to prepare themselves for the forthcoming bye-election.

Announcing holding of the next state executive meeting of the party at Diphu, Kalita also declared about organising regular meeting of the state office bearers of the party on the first Wednesday of every month in one small town of the state, from now onwards.