Himanta to present state budget today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 5: Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will present the state budget for 2020-21 in the state assembly at 2 pm on Friday. The budget will cover every section of the society including 30 lakh families of Assam,” Sarma said on Thursday.

“This budget will take welfare schemes to a new height. With 13 percent growth and Rs 73 thousand crore public expenditure in the last year’s budget, I will present this year’s budget with renewed confidence.” Sarma told reporters here.

“This year’s budget will lead to a new horizon of development in the state for the next five to ten years,” the minister said.

This will be the fourth full-budget of BJP-led government in Assam which came to the power in 2016. With the elections round the corner, this year’s budget is believed to be packed with sops to make it pro-people, progressive and one for development.

“The budget will be an attempt to consolidate the gains made in the last four years. “There will be lot of new thins in this budget,” he said.