Himanta twists Zubeen’s song in a new way

BJP holds Sankalp Samaroh in Dibrugarh ** Only persecuted religious minorities to be given citizenship: Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 23: “Zubben Garg sings-don’t do politics. I would like to sing the song in a new way-don’t do politics with lies, friends,” said state finance minister and convenor of North East Development Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma said addressing the Sankalp Samaroh organised by Pradesh BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) at Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Hitting out at anti-CAA movement leaders, Sarma said, “They want to create disturbances in the state with lies and misinformation.”

“We can say clearly that BJP will form government again with 100 seats in the state,” Sarma claimed.

Sarma also said that turnout at BJP’s Sankalp Samaroh was much higher than the number of the people in a protest meeting at Dibrugarh’s Chowkidingee field.

“Anti-CAA protests are politically motivated,” Sarma said coming down heavily on the anti-CAA protests.

“The anti-CAA protesters forced the BJP workers to quit panchayats and the party so that they can acquire power,” Sarma said adding “In the name of anti-CAA protest, some people are trying to incite violence in society”.

“There has been a conspiracy to make Assam violent and these people want to obstruct the road to development,” the minister further said.

Addressing the rally, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Congress and Left parties can’t stop our Sankalp Yatra. BJP’s Sankalp Yatra is driven by honesty, integrity and deep respects towards Assam.”

“Several people are trying to create disturbances in the state. But the BJP-led government is committed to the indigenous people. Not a single foreigner will come to our land till we are in the power,” the chief minister said.

“Not a single foreigner will be given citizenship. Only those persecuted religious minorities will be given citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” Sonowal further said.

In his address, Asom Gana parishad (AGP) president and state agriculture minister Atul Bora said, “No use of forming a new regional party. Because, 2021 is ours,”

Bora criticised the organisations protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said, “In the two months, they took Assam to 200 years back.”

“Don’t fall prey to the trap of Congress. They did nothing for the people except corruption and anomalies during its rule in Assam,” Bora said.

“We will not deviate from our objectives. We are not betrayers. I have firm belief in the leadership of BJP that we will form government in 2021,” he added.

Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Union minister of state Rameswar Teli, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Lok Sabha members Topon Kumar Gogoi and Pradan Baruah attended the meeting. As many as 1.5 lakh people took part in the rally.