Himanta’s Budget goes viral before presentation

Cong- AIUDF stage walk-out from House ** OPP demands probe

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ JORHAT, March 6: The state budget 2020-21 was leaked online prior to its presentation in the state assembly on Friday.

Media reports suggest that a copy of Budget was uploaded in the state finance department website prior to its presentation in the House. Several media houses and local electronic news channel aired the details of the budget proposal forcing the state cabinet to hold a crucial meeting at 1 pm.

Sarma was scheduled to present the budget at the assembly house at 2 pm of Friday.

The opposition Congress MLAs drew the attention of the speaker on the leakage of the state budget in the local media and from a government website and demanded a probe into it.

However, speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami enquired from the finance minister whether any tax proposal has been leaked in the media or not. The minister replied in the House that he has not mentioned any tax proposal in the budget, but will announced it verbally.

Then speaker allowed the minister to present the budget.

However, Congress and AIUDF MLAs protested and said that the minister was presenting a budget which was leaked in the media already.

However, parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowary denied such allegations and said the budget needs to be cleared by the cabinet before it is presented before the assembly. “I don’t know what budget you are talking about. The budget which was presented in the House was approved by the state cabinet at 1 pm,” he added.

Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition and Nazira MLA Debabrata Saikia has demanded an inquiry by an all-party House Committee into today’s leakage of the budget.

Saikia further said in a press communique that the committee should be empowered to recommend measures against those found responsible for this lapse.

Saikia stated that finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had started his Budget speech by referring to certain purportedly unprecedented achievements, but that his most unprecedented achievement was leakage of the Budget proposals before it was actually tabled in the House.

“The state government is now engaging in a damage-control exercise, but the question has arisen as to how much confidence people can repose in a government which cannot protect the secrecy of such an important document,” he said.

Saikia said that MN Kaul and SL Shakdher had cited in ‘Practice and Procedure of Parliament’: “The prevailing view is that until the financial proposals are placed before the House, they are an official secret… Though the leakage of the budget proposals may not constitute a breach of privilege of the House, Parliament has ample power to inquire into the conduct of a Minister in suitable proceedings in relation to the leakage and the circumstances in which the leakage occurred”.

“In view of this clear message regarding ministerial responsibility and accountability, it is unfortunate that chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was present in the House, did not attach any importance to this serious issue,” Saikia added.