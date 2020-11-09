Himanta’s effigy burnt in Donkamukam

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, Nov 9: Activists of Karbi Students Association (KSA) on Monday burnt the effigy of finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his statement that non-tribals can buy and sell land in the sixth Schedule areas of the state.

In an election rally at BTAD, Sarma said that all communities, including tribals and non-tribals should maintain peaceful co-existence and the non-tribals have also the right to sell or buy land within the jurisdiction of Six Schedule areas.

A group of KSA activists led by its president Semson Teron burnt the effigy of the minister at Donkamukam in West Karbi Anglong raising sogans like “Himanta go back”, “Himanta Down Down” etc. before burning his effigy.

“The minister has full knowledge that Sixth Schedule to the constitution of India meant for safeguarding the identity and culture of the tribal people of the state,” Teron said.

“The minister has to clarify his statement failing which he has to face strong agitation of the people of the two hill districts,” he added.

Activists of Jemson Killing of Karbi Students Association (KSA) also staged a protest and burned the effigy of the minister for his unconstitutional statement made in a public meeting at Udalguri on November 6 last.