Historic Tezpur Chowk Bazar gutted

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 9: A devastating fire engulfed Chowk Bazar on Saturday night and reduced to ashes 100 of garment shops and many other stalls.

As reported a short circuit is the cause of the fire. Towering inferno breaking out from the ground floor engulfed the double floor market within an hour reducing the market into ashes.

Passers-by tried to doze off the inferno but in vain. The mammoth fire immediately covered the entire building premises although the district fire tenders fought several hours to control the fire.

It is to be mentioned that fire broke out several times earlier due to an electric short circuit at Chowk Bazar. However, locals said that the electricity board didn’t pay heed.

The district administration has been trying to mitigate the situation and assess the damage caused the fire.

Owners of several shops claimed that the fire claimed property worth crores.