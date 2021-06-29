HMB chief becomes a sore to the eyes of ward commissioners

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, June 28: Ward commissioners of Howraghat Municipal Board (HMB) rebelled against its young chairman Pratap Handique. At least four of the five elected ward commissioners and a nominated ward commissioner have demanded his removal on allegations of corruption and non-performance.

Ward commissioners Ramesh Kemprai, Sajal Dev, Momit Khaklary, Rajnath Das and Joyprakash Gowala (nominated) have submitted a written complaint against the chairman of HMB to the executive officer on June 25 stating they have lost confidence in him due to his indifferent attitude towards his duties and function.

The ward commissioners stressed that in the last two years the chairman has not involved the ward commissioners in the market revenue accounts and has not convened a meeting in this regard, working committee has not been constituted and is dictatorial.

The ward commissioners are directing their ire against the executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Khansing Rongpi who is the local MAC saying that it is at his behest that chairman Handique is behaving in this way. They also alleged that the EM work was directed by a family member of the Handiques who is an RSS functionary.

This is the second rebellion of ward commissioners in a municipal board in Karbi Anglong. Last month there was an attempt to pull the chair of the chairman of Diphu Municipal Board Rah Kro but was put down by the highest political pivot in the district.