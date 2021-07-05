Hog deer poachers land in Dhemaji jail 

HT Correspondent

DHEMAJI, July 4: Three persons have been arrested for killing a hog deer at Goriakhona under Dhemaji Forest Division on Saturday.

The persons hailing from Pitu Chapori of Goriakhona who killed and ate the meat were arrested on Saturday night around 1:30 am.

Cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

They were produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate, Dhemaji and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is on for apprehending 16 more persons who are involved in the killing of the hog deer.