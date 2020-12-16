Hojai admin announces public holiday on Dec 17

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 16: Hojai district administration declared public holiday at No 27 Kaki (Open) TAC constituency, on account of Tiwa Autonomous Council elections to be held on December 17 next. District Administration through a press communique released on Wednesday evening stated that for conducting election proceedings for 27 No. Kaki (Open) TAC, in a smooth manner, Deputy Commissioner Dr Sadnek Singh, IAS via an order declared public holiday at No. 27 Kaki area of Hojai District on Thursday.

According to the communique, all government/private offices, panchayati raj organisations, town committees, educational institutions, business establishments, banks, tea gardens shall remain closed for the day. However, this order will have no effect on emergency services, predetermined exams, interview of any department/university/parishad/samiti.