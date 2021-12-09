Hojai Couple Held with Fake Currency Notes

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 8: Based on specific information, a police team led by additional superintendent of police Dhruba Bora arrested a couple found with a carton of fake Indian currency of Rs 500 notes near at Dimaruguri Tiniali on the outskirts of Nagaon town on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested couple has been identified as Pankaj Bhowmik and his wife Tashi Bhowmik of Pub Dharani pothar in Hojai district.

Police registered a case in this regard and investigation is on, sources added.

Meanwhile another police team led by additional superintendent of police Dhruba Bora also arrested two drug peddlers named Gulzar Hussain and Mir Hussain near Ali Tangoni under Juria PS on Wednesday afternoon. Police subsequently recovered two boxes packed with suspected heroin from their possession, sources added further.