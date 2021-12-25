Hojai DC Felicitated

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 24: Bureau of Indian Standards, Guwahati felicitated deputy commissioner of Hojai district Anupam Choudhury for his exemplary and proactive decisions for the welfare and safety of public health at large.

The officers from ISI lauded the efforts of DC Choudhury and felicitated him at district headquarter Sankardevnagar under Hojai district on Wednesday evening. It is pertinent to mention here that, a few days back 17 illegal drinking water plants within Hojai district were ordered to be closed as they failed to produce required significant documents for their functioning. On the other hand, an awareness meeting under the aegis of Bureau of Indian Standards, Guwahati in collaboration with Hojai district administration was held at the same venue. The meeting was chaired by DC Anupam Choudhury, which was attended by representatives from manufacturing/industrial units, business establishments, civic body officers and staff among others. The meeting began with the powerpoint presentation by Sabyasachi Dhar, bureau chief, North East Zone, in which he presented a detailed report on various manufacturing/industrial equipment, electrical equipment, and child food items. Notably, he presented the report on 381 types of items which must have ISI hallmark. He said that the seller as well as buyer must be aware and alert on this issue. “No one should purchase or sell items without ISI hallmark,” he added. Later on, addressing the media persons, DC Anupam Choudhury said, “We along with us and especially for our families safety should always buy the items with ISI hallmark only, which are passed by Bureau of Indian Standards. He further said that life is very precious. The two wheeler riders should always ensure that he or she is wearing an ISI marked helmet, for proper safety while plying on the roads.