Hojai DDMA holds review meeting over flood damages

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 24: Hojai District Disaster Management Authority held a significant meeting, under the presidentship of deputy commissioner Dr Sadnek Singh, IAS at DC’s Conference hall at District Headquarters Sankardevnagar in Hojai on Wednesday. A press release by District Administration stated that District Project Officer Hemparna Kalita apprised the DC and other officials about the damages caused by the third and fourth waves of floods in the year 2020 in the district.

Officials from Jamuna AD Division, public works department, Social Welfare Society, Assam Power Distributor Samity were present in the meet. The meeting decided to forward 21 suggestions to the State level committee for repair and rehabilitation works.

On the other hand, for rehabilitation in the Doboka area, 69 suggestions were laid down to be forwarded. The deputy commissioner has directed all the stakeholders to submit the assessment report of any damages caused due to the deluge or storm in future within 15 days to DDMA.