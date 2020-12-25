Hojai District Congress Committee pays rich tribute to former CM

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 25: Hojai District Congress Committee along with the residents of Hojai paid rich tribute to former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi as his ashes reached here in Hojai on Friday. The ashes of the three time CM arrived at Netaji Point in Hojai from Doboka.

Former minister and president of HDCC Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey along with party volunteers and residents of Hojai paid homage to the legendary leader of Assam in front of the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Speaking on occasion, Dey said, “Tarun Gogoi was the stalwart leader of Congress party and a good human being who always stood by his words.” After the homage ceremony, the ashes departed to Lanka. HDCC general secretary Bijay Chakraborty, former DIG KK Sarma, Jay Prakash Gupta among others were also present on the occasion.