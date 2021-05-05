Hojai district health officer tests Covid positive

HT Correspondent

Hojai, May 4: Hojai district health and medical officer Dr. D ChetiaPhukan tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Notably, on Monday Dr.Phukan had some symptoms, accordingly his Covid test was done and he was found infected with the virus. He has been admitted to NilbaganCovid care centre,where his health is stable.

It’s noteworthy, in the second wave of Covid-19, till date a total of 689 people are infected with the virus within the Hojai district and at present 349 cases are active, out of which 66 patients are kept at different hospitals within the district and 273 are in home isolation.

Seeing the spike in the Covid-19 cases in the state, state LokAdaalat which was going to be organised on May 8 in Hojai has been postponed. This information was provided by the District Legal Service Authority,Hojai via a press release on Tuesday.