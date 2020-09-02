Hojai district VHSA formed  

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Sept 2: In order to raise their concerns strongly, the teachers of non-provincialized high schools have formed the Hojai District Venture High School Association on Tuesday.

A meeting, in this regard, chaired by Dulal Chandra Bora was also held at Rashtrabhasha High School in Hojai. the committee was formed with Shiv Dayal Singh and Numal Chandra Bora as President, Dulal Bora as Secretary, Md Salah Ahmed Choudhary as Joint-Secretary and all the headmasters of the non-provincialized schools including Kaniya New High School, Bivekananda High School, Jhuraphukuri High School, Dimrupar High School, Markazul High School, Dhigalphukuri High School‌, Krishna Nagar High School, Natun Milan High School, Lanka Jaan High School, Haridev High School and Bheluguri High School as members.