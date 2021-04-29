Hojai educational institutions to remain shut for 15 days

HT Correspondent

Hojai, April 28: The Hojai district disaster management authority has ordered closure of all the educational Institutions (government and non-government) including colleges, universities, coaching institutions and all categories of student’s hostel from April 28 to May 12.

Hojai deputy commissioner cum DDMA chairman Sadnek Singh stated this through an order.

Closure of schools is done due to the cumulative total number of active Covid-19 cases during the last 10 days, which has crossed the 300 mark in Hojai.

However, online mode of education has to be made available for the students as mentioned in the order. Singh has also urged all to strictly abide by Covid protocols.