Hojai running short of ambulances: DC to Parimal Suklabaidya 

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, June 4: Hojai deputy commissioner Sadnek Singh told minister Parimal Suklabaidya the district is currently running short of ambulances.

State environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya assessed the Covid-19 scenario in Hojai on Friday. He is the guardian minister of Hojai district.

Singh told Suklabaidya that the district currently has 14 fleet of ambulances and there was a shortage of ambulances.

However, Suklabaidya assured that he would take up the matter with the NHM mission director and asked the deputy commissioner to repair non-operational ambulances to increase their strength.

Suklabaidya further directed the administration to step up testing and vaccination to prevent further spread of the disease.

He took stock of oxygen and bed availability, and other Covid logistics at a meeting with deputy commissioner and others. Suklabaidya asked the administration to leave no stone unturned to provide the best of medical care and treatment to Covid infected persons.

He said the state government has accorded top priority to the health sector and that during the pandemic there has been a remarkable ramp up of health infrastructure and facilities. He said that there will be availability of vaccines within a fortnight.

Suklabaidya appealed to the people’s representatives to create awareness on Covid protocols to help contain the disease. He also asked them to prevail upon the Covid positive patients in home isolation to avail the medical facilities provided by the administration “as there were enough beds with oxygen support available” and not to wait till the eleventh hour that proves fatal.

The minister took the status of progress of the upcoming 20 bedded ventilator support ICU and the oxygen generation plant.

Singh apprised the minister of the funds sanctioned for the ICU and that the oxygen generation plant sponsored by Telco Cement will come up by the end of July.

“The moment someone is detected Covid positive during testing, he or she must be taken either to home or hospital directly through 108 ambulance service to reduce the risk of infecting others,” he said.

There are altogether one active containment zone and 317 micro containment zones across the district.