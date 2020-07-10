Holiram Terang quits ASDC, becomes LDA chief

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/DIPHU, July 9: Senior political leader from Karbi Anglong and former minister Holiram Terang has been appointed as the state chairman of Liberal Democratic Party (LDA) on Thursday.

Prior to this assignment, Terang was the president of Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), a prominent regional political party in Karbi Anglong.

He resigned from the ASDC to join LDA after LDP state president Guna Gogoi invited him to become the party’s state chairman.

Terang has been active in the politics of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao since the days of the Assam Agitation (1979-85) and has been associated with many democratic movements in the state.

He was elected MLA thrice: in 1985, 1991 and 1996, all from the Baithalangso Assembly constituency. He was a minister in the Prafulla kumar Mahanta-led AGP government, and was allotted the agriculture and irrigation portfolios.

Terang was also conferred with the best legislator award for the year 1997. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Cotton College (now University) and worked as a manager at NTPC before jumping headlong into the Assam Agitation.

Welcoming him LDP state president Guna Gogoi said, “Holiram Terang is one of the senior most politicians in the opposition ranks and a much-respected tribal leader. His joining our party would take us several steps ahead in realising our vision of a new Assam.”

While Holiram Terang would be the state chairman, LDP founder Prodyut Bora would continue as national chairman of the party, with a mandate to expand the party to other Northeastern states.

When contacted Terang said he has left the ASDC not due to differences of opinion but he wants to work with LDP to fight for the Autonomous State issue in a wider arena.

“I have pleaded with the party leaders to release me from ASDC. It is not due to differences within party members, but I am willing to work with LDP so that I can take the Autonomous State issue in a wider platform,” Terang said.

In post on social media, Terang said, “Given the current political climate in the country and state, I believe, it is essential for all non-BJP and non-Congress forces to come together and provide a regional alternative to the people. At such a juncture, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has come out with a policy of espousing true federalism for devolution of power from the Centre to the grassroots. It has also adopted a political resolution “to support the formation of an Autonomous State within Assam in areas under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India.”

“The LDP has also written a letter to the ASDC requesting it to release me from ASDC and to “lead the fight for true federalism which would entail the formation of Autonomous State,” he said.

The central committee of ASDC in its meeting on July 1 last agreed to and decided to release him from ASDC.

When contacted to ASDC secretary (publicity) Daniel Teron said the matter has been discussed in the party to release Terang from ASDC to let him work with LDP.

But Teron informed that the formal release for Terang will be done on Friday at ASDC central Committee office here.