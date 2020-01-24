Holongi Airport project to take off by Feb 2020

Project once completed will boost trade, tourism, education and export: AAI

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ ITANAGAR, Jan 24: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is going to start the construction of Green Field Airport at Holongi, Arunachal Pradesh by February next.

Attending a crucial meeting with the civil aviation minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Nakap Nalo on Thursday, who took a review meeting of the progress of Holongi green field airport in Itanagar at his office, Sanjeev Jindal, Regional Executive Director, (NER), Airports Authority of India (ASI), said that AAI was going to start the first phase of work for the runway (Length 2300 meter) which will be compatible for operation of A320 type of Aircraft, along with pavement works, watch tower, perimeter road etc. by the first week of February and the tenders for the second phase of works for terminal building and other constructions is likely to be finalized in April, 2020.

It will be a completely new project which will cost around Rs 955 crore and the passenger terminal building will be built in about 4100 Sqcm will all modern facilities and green building compliant.

“We hope that after the completion of the project it will benefit people of Arunachal Pradesh and boost trade, tourism, education and export from the state,” Jindal said.

Nalo assured that his government will provide all possible help and support from the state government to alleviate any problems that could arise and appealed to all to come together like a team to ensure early completion of the Holongi airport project.

Once complete the airport will play a pivotal role in steering all around developmental activities in various sectors by providing much awaited air-connectivity to the state capital, he added.

The meeting was also attended by General Managers from AAI JT Radhakrishna; Dilip Sajnanai (Projectin-charge); State Director of Civil Aviation, Tamiyo Tatak; Powergrid, Nirjuli senior general manager C Borkotoky and the chief engineers of the departments of Public Works, Power, PHE&WS, UD & Housing were present in the meeting.

The state work agencies were also present in the meeting and informed that shifting of 11 KV LT power line passing through the project site will be completed by March, 2020 and works for bulk water supply and power supply, boundary wall, 4-lane approach road and other works will also commence by February 2020.

Updating on the status of relocating the 132 KV Gohpur-Nirjuli transmission line, the Powergrid officials said that they have already completed the detailed survey and are in the process of obtaining forest clearance for alternate routing.