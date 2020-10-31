Homage paid to Oct 30 serial blast victims

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 30: A sea of people came out to pay tributes to the victims of serial explosions that took place at Panbazar, Ganeshguri, Barpeta Road, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar killing more than 90 people and injuring as many as 1200 people besides leaving a trail of destruction on October 30, 2008.

It was the worst-ever terror attack in the state. The blasts were orchestrated by the Ranjan Daimary-led faction of NDFB.

A programme was organised by the Kamrup Metro district administration under Ganeshguri flyover to pay tributes to the victims. The family members of the victims and injured persons attended the programme.

With deep grief and anger, many people in Guwahati thronged Ganeshguri and DC office premises at Panbazar to pay homage to the victims.

People lit up many earthen lamps and candles below the Ganeshguri flyover in memory of those victims who were killed in the deadly blast.

Apart from Ganeshguri people paid tributes by lightning candles and earthen lamps in Panbazar and CJM Court premises.

Black Day has been observed every year in memory of those who died in the serial blasts. All over the state, the day is also dedicated to fighting against terror.

Twelve years have passed since the gruesome serial blasts but it still brings back all the spine-chilling memories of blood and destruction in Guwahati. As 72 lives lost their live alone in Guwahati.

In the programme, the kin of the victims remembered their dear ones with teary eyes. Many survivors still recall the harrowing day which claimed the lives of several innocent.