Homecoming: Bodo Accord signatories get hero’s welcome on arrival

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 28: People in large number gathered for a ceremony to welcome and felicitate the signatories of the historic Bodo Peace Accord at Kajalgaon in Chirang district of Assam on Tuesday.

Some of the signatories of the historic accord reached home to hero’s welcome after reaching Guwahati from New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

The memorandum of settlement (MoS) was inked in New Delhi on Monday after tripartite peace talks. This accord is the 3rd and final one to bring peace in the Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD).

The signatories were greeted with a grand reception where several students union, social organisations, including All Bodo Students’ Union, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, All Assam Gorkha Students Union, Assam Gorkha Sanmiloni, All Rabha Students Union, UPPL women cell, All Bodo Primary Teachers Association have greeted and offered warm welcome and felicitation to the Bodo leaders.

During the ceremony, ABSU president Pramod Boro said that the Bodo Accord is paving way for development and welfare in Bodoland Territorial Region. He said that several higher educational institutions like AIIMS, Central University and several human resources development spirits are coming in the region.

He said that the accord brought a solution to the NDFB and Bodo issue as all factions of the NDFB become part and signatories to the Bodo accord.

“It is not only an accord, but a healthy human resources oriented accord. All clauses and spirits of the Bodo accord must be implemented with letter and spirits,” Boro said.