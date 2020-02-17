Hospital on wheels arrives at Naharlagun rly station

Patients throng Lifeline Express to avail medical services

HT Correspondent

Itanagar, Feb 17: The Lifeline Express project at Itanagar, the first of its kind in the entire state, was inaugurated on Monday by Arunachal Pradesh health minister Alo Libang amidst the presence of a huge number of patients who had come to avail the opportunity of having a mobile hospital( hospital on wheels).

The minister while gracing the occasion as the chief guest stressed that Health should be our priority and thanked the Impact India Foundation for bringing the Lifeline Express to the state.

He said that the concept of train hospital is very rare as it provides many facilities in a single platform catering to the needs of people in different states especially to the rural areas.

He also urged the people to pass on the information to their friends and relatives regarding the lifeline express.

The minister also urged the director of health services to extend all kind of cooperation for the successful conduct of the health camp.

Chandrakant Deshpande, senior operating officer of the Lifeline Express Impact India Foundation, said that all kind of cooperation has been extended by district administration, Police, IMC, NDRF, Dept of health etc for the successful conduct of the project.

However, some of the services provided by the train hospital is limited as they have limited healing time for the patients, he added. He further informed that more than 30 patients have been listed for cataract surgery today after screening.

The train hospital will offer free of cost quality services including OPDs, state of the art sterilised operating theatres, cancer surgeries and preventive health services and restorative surgeries for vision, hearing, clefts, orthopaedic, neurological, dental and gynaecological problems etc. till 5th March 2020 at Railway Station Naharlagun.

Among others, Director Health Services Dr M Lego, Dean TRIHMS Dr P Jaykumar, DMO Itanagar Capital Region Dr Mandip Perme OSD to Director Dr Nyage Geyi, and SPO( National Blindness Control Programme Dr Taba Khanna attended the programme.