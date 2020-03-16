House session postponed indefinitely, edu institutions closed down till March 31

Coronavirus scare: Meghalaya govt orders 6 lakh sanitizers, protective gears

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, March 16: As expected, the ongoing budget session of the Meghalaya Assembly has been postponed indefinitely from Tuesday in view of the concerns over the coronavirus, which is posing a threat globally.

Meghalaya Assembly speaker Metbah Lyngdoh announced that an urgent meeting of the business advisory committee chaired by him decided to postpone the session.

However, the House will have its sitting on March 19 as important businesses have to be transacted.

Earlier, the budget session was scheduled from March 13 to March 25 which comprised of nine working days.

The budget session began on March 13 with the Governor’s address.

On the other hand, Meghalaya health department has issued an advisory to close down all educational institutions from March 17 in view of concerns over the coronavirus.

According to the order, all educational institutions, except the centres of Meghalaya education board (MBoSE), ICSE, NEHU, CBSE, where examination is going on, will remain closed from March 17 to 31.

In the advisory, the government also closed down places of mass gathering like cinema halls, gynasiums, major sports events and swimming pools.

Conference, workshops, meeting, seminars, training etc which involve large gatherings are to be postponed or cancelled, the notification stated.

Notably, the Assam government has closed all schools, cinema halls and gyms from Monday till March 29 next.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government has ordered 50,000 personal protective equipments and 6 lakh hand sanitizers as precautionary measures in view of global coronavirus outbreak.

This was informed by chief minister Conrad Sangma while replying to an adjournment motion on Coronavirus moved by Ampati MLA Miani D Shira.

Sangma said that apart from personal protective equipment, Government has ordered 50000 N-95 masks, 6 lakh 3 ply masks, 32 ventilators, 6 lakh hand sanitizers and many thermal scanners.

The chief minister has termed the situation as critical with the number of positive cases on the rise in the country.