House-to-house corona testing in Pandu from today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: With Guwahati witnessing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the state health department will start house-to-house testing in the city from Tuesday, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

“In a first of its kind initiative on mass testing in Assam, Health Dept shall carry out house-to-house #Covid tests in Ward No 2 (Pandu area) of Guwahati Municipality, starting Tuesday (July 7). We target to complete 3000 tests in the Ward in two days,” Sarma tweeted on Monday.

The city, which has been under total lockdown since June 28, has reported a total of 3,736 COVID-19 cases so far. Of them, 3,293 cases have been reported since June 24.

735 fresh positive cases have been reported in the state on Sunday night, of which 552 from Guwahati city alone, taking tally to 11,736.

Meanwhile, 449 more patients have been discharged from various hospitals across the state after they tested negative for coronavirus.

Currently the state has 3,837 active cases, 7,882 have been discharged, 14 have died and three migrated out of the state.

The health minister had indicated that community transmission had begun in the city. He requested the citizens to maintain vigilance & take strict precautions. The regional business office of State Bank of India and three floors of the bank’s northeast head office here have been sealed on Monday after a number of employees tested positive for COVID-19, district administration sources said.

Assam government has ordered most of the departments to shut their offices inside the secretariat complex in the capital city and asked the employees to work from home, field units and directorates after detecting four COVID-19 cases among the staff on Saturday and Sunday.

In Morigaon district, 13 positive cases have been detected on Monday. All the positive patients have been placed under quarantine at Garmari SD, Kathajari LP School, Bordoloni school.

Four more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Biswanath Chariali.

Two police personnel, one BSF personnel and a doctor have been found COVID-19 positive in South Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Earlier, a BSF personnel, A.Uday Kumar, 36, of BSF Panchgram camp turned out positive. He was admitted at Algapur Model Hospital. One GNM nurse and a barber were also found coronavirus positive.

Meanwhile, 21 more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the district on Monday, taking the total tally to 357. Two persons succumbed to the disease. Following the sudden spike in number of COVID-19 positive cases and identification of some positive cases in the community, the district administration has closed down all barber shops, parlours and weekly markets with immediate effect until further orders.