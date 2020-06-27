Houses, crops damaged, road connectivity disrupted as flood wreaks havoc in Bajali

HT Correspondent

PATHSALA, June 27: Due to the heavy downpour for last few days, the water levels of river Kaladia and Deojara here are rising and in some parts, it has breached the danger mark.

Large areas in Bargandubi area under Bajali revenue circle have been inundated after breaching away a portion of newly repaired embankment.

This is the fourth time the flood affected the village as per the primary assessment. Around 300 families and 1500 peoples and 450 domestic animals affected in this wave of flood informed the circle officer Bajali revenue circle. Flood water submerged roads and residential areas of the locality. The floodwater has also submerged several residential houses leaving many families homeless.

The floodwater affected Bongaon, Panara, Koch Diga, Tihu Dekhata area also. Meanwhile, water also started to flow over the river Kaldia in many places.

In Dekapara of Bhaluki village one’ ring bandh’ was also washed away by the current of water. In Barnalikuchi Ballartari water also started to flow over the embankment. The Madan Rowata Road also submerged in Uluwa and affected the communication through the road.

The farmers here who prepared paddy seedling for the ensuing cultivation spent sleepless nights as their paddy seedling have also been inundated by water at various places of the Bajali revenue circle including Bargandubi area.

Meanwhile, Barpeta deputy commissioner Munindra Sarma along with Bajali SDO Nayan Jyoti Bhagabati visited the Bargandubi area and took stock of the flood situation. Revenue officer Dr Sangita Sarma who is monitoring the situation informed that the authority is ready to distribute relief material in the affected area.

The authority said that relief camps will also be set up if the situation demanded. In some portions of Kuwara and Pahalah Simalubari connecting road, flood water was seen flowing over the road and affected communication.

BJP State executive member Phani Pathak urged chief minister and the deputy commissioner Barpeta to take urgent step to repair the embankment in the area.