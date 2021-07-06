Howly National Science Academy to provide full scholarship to BPL students

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 5: Howly National Science Academy, the first fully residential science college of Barpeta will be offering full scholarship to 10 BPL students who score above 95% marks in their 10th board.

The science institute situated at Howly town, for class 11 and 12 offers courses in both English and Assamese. Howly National Science Academy is an institute where not only students from nearby areas but from various parts of northeast and nearby states students also join the academy for quality education.

Howly National Science Academy is the brainchild of Alam Foundation. Alam Foundation has been contributing in education since the last few years in Lower Assam. The academy offers a unique blend of intensive coursework, a proven assessment & improvement system, along with preparation for competitive exams (NEET, JEE).

Executive director Moonjir Alam said, “We are on a mission to fulfill the dreams of our students and their parents through providing 24/7 support by our expert faculties from different parts of India coupled with the modern infrastructure here in lower Assam. Our faculties include PhD and NEET, JEE experts from different parts of India.”