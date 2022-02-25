Howraghat MLA Visits FCI Office

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Feb 24: MLA of 18-Howraghat, Darsing Ronghang visited FCI office of Howraghat on Thursday morning to enquire about the procurement of paddy from the farmers in his constituency.

The MLA found no employee on the spot. The farmers complained that the FCI buy their produce only two times a week.

The MLA called up an official of the FCI and said that if they do not give importance to the farmers, they’d have to face consequences.