HRMS Mobile app launched for railway staff

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 21: Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has launched HRMS Mobile App in New Delhi which has been designed and developed by Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS).

All officials of Indian Railways can now see data related to their service and communicate with the appropriate authority for any changes, if required.

This Mobile Application allows employee to view his/her historical data since his/her date of joining in Railways including details related to his/her increments, promotions, awards, transfers, postings, leave, training, and composition of family as per records and nominations for retirement benefits, an NF Railways statement said.

This information is not readily available to employee at present. It brings transparency to railway administration. This application will be single window communication system between Railway employees and Administration.

A comprehensive exercise of entry and validation of data related to service records of employees is going on at present in entire Indian Railways. Data of nearly 93 % (11.19 lakh) serving railway employees has already been collected in this module.

Apart from information related to their profile and scanned copy of their Service Record, they can also see e-Service Record which is compiled based on entry made in HRMS Application. Scanned copies of their Physical Service Record are also available. It is an important milestone in computerization of HR related functionalities in Indian Railways.

To access their records, employees need to register by entering IPAS No / PF No. An OTP will be sent to their Mobile No (As available in Railway records). Employee must enter OTP to complete registration process.

This app is available on Google Play Store – HRMS Employee Mobile App for Indian Railways.