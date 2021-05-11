HS 1st year exams cancelled, all students promoted

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 10: In view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has cancelled Higher Secondary (HS) first year examinations. All the students who filled-up online application forms for first year examination have been promoted to second year, an AHSEC notification said here on Monday.

Earlier, the exams, scheduled to be held from May 4 were postponed due to steep rise in Covid-19 cases.

“..the Higher Secondary First Year Examination, 2021 scheduled to be held from 04/05/2021 which was postponed has now been cancelled and all the students, who have filled up online applications for the same are hereby declared to have been promoted to the HS 2nd Year Class for the academic session 2021-2022,” it added.