HSLC, HS successful candidates felicitated

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, June 27: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council executive member, i/c Panchat &Rural Develipment & Tourism Department, Lunsing Teron felicitated HSLC and HS passed students on Saturday.

At least 39 students were felicitated at a brief programme held at Paklongkam Genus Academy School on Saturday. The programme was attended by EM, Lunsing Teron, Principal of Genus Academy School Daniel Teron, pastor Tensing Rongpher, VDC chairman No15 Mohamaya constituency Orson Rongpi, Donkamokam Municipal Boards chairman Birensing Teron.

During the programme, EM Lunsing Teron urged the students to put their best performance to excel in academics. In his speech, he also said that development works will be done in every nook and corner of Mohamaya constituency in the coming days.