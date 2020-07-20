Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered in BTAD

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 19: In its continued drive against illegal weapons in BTAD, the police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition Udalguri, Chirang, Baska and Kokrajhar districts during the past 24 hours.

A team of Udalguri police led by additional SP Bidyut Das Boro, Harisibga police station officer in-charge Premangkhu Hazarika and Orang police outpost in-charge Dipak Kumar Das conducted a search operation in Ghagra village under Harisinga police station in Udalguri district and recovered a cache of from Ghagra Part II near Lakshmi Bazar.

The recovery included one HK-33 riffle, an M-16 riffle, an AK-47 riffle and 27 rounds of live cartridges.

Police also recovered a HK-33 Rifle with ammunition from No 4 Moinaguri under Bijni Police Station in Chirang district on Sunday evening.

Earlier on Saturday, in two separate operations, the police have recovered arms and ammunitions from Kokrajhar and Baksa districts.

However, no one has been arrested in this connection.

Two AK rifles, 2 9MM pistols and ammunition were recovered from Goreswar Police Station area and 1 AK-47 and ammunition from Simla Police Station area in the district.

In Kokrajhar, police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions from beneath a bamboo groove in Duligaon area under Bagribari police station on Saturday. The recovery included an AK series rifle, two AK series magazines, one polythene sheet used for wrapping and covering the rifle and magazine to which lubricant was applied, 30 AK series ammunitions in a plastic container half filled with rice husk.