Huge cache of arms recovered from Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 17: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from poll bound BTAD’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday night, police sources informed here.

“Based on a specific information, a joint operation was launched by Kokrajhar Police and 12 Sikh LI Army in the general area of Leopani Nala and Ultapani Nala along Indo-Bhutan border. The joint team started search in the area and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions concealed under the ground near a tree at Fire Line 07, Ultapani Reserve Forest under Bishmuri police station,” an official release informed here.

The recovered arms include: two AK-56, one M 79 Grenade Launcher, one .22 Rifle, 11 country made rifle, one .22 pistol, two 7.65 mm pistol, one 9 mm pistol, three country-made pistol, 11 magazines of AK-56, two magazines of M-16, one magazine of .22 rifle, two magazines of .22 pistol, 10 magazines of 9 mm pistol, six magazines of 7.65 mm and four magazines of country made pistol.

The team also seized 19 live ammunition of 7.62 mm, 21 live ammunition of AK-56, 88 ammunition of 5.56 mm, 41 ammunition of 9 mm, 34 ammunition of 7.65 mm, two ammunition of .22 mm, seven fired cases, 11 ammunition of country made pistol and two country made grenade.

In addition to these, one satellite phone, ten .36 grenades, six Chinese grenades, two country made grenades and eight fuse grenades, 34 electric detonator two detonators two grenade for M-79 were also recovered from the spot.