Huge fake certificates racket busted at Nagaon, one nabbed

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 30: Based on secret inputs, a police team led by DSP (Headquarters) Tridip Kumbang raided the house of one Maqbool Hussain situated at Nagaon Madhupur on Wednesday night and during the search, police unearthed the major fake certificate racket.

Significantly, the police arrested one and also seized a huge cache of fake education and govt certificates as well as more than thousand seals of various universities, colleges, government offices including circle offices, controller of drugs and medical department, sources said.

More than ten thousands fake certificates of various schools, colleges, universities, drugs permission certificates, khajana receipts, Jamabandi, birth and death certificates and more than thousand seals of various institutions as well as government departments were found inside the house of Maqbool Hussain during the search, sources said.

Meanwhile police arrested the house owner Maqbool Hussain on spot while the prime accused of the fake certificate dealer Abdul Khalek managed to escape from police.

The counting of those fake certificates and seals of institutions, organisations and government agencies are still going on till filing of this report, sources added further.

Expressing serious concern over the matter as it seems to be a deep conspiracy, the senior officials of Nagaon district police administration have recommended a CID intervention into the entire issue, sources added further.

