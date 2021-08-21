Huge quantity of Assam-bound explosives seized at Byrnihat

T Bureau

SHILLONG, Aug 20: Ri Bhoi Police on Friday intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01–BV–8065 at Byrnihat Police Outpost and recovered a huge quantity of explosive devices.

According to police, the vehicle was intercepted after being tipped off that an XUV was ferrying explosive devices from Khliehriat in Jaintia Hills.

Accordingly, the Naka checking was set up on the National Highway. The vehicle was intercepted at Byrnihat while it was on its way to Guwahati at around 1:10 am.

On checking a huge quantity of explosives were recovered from inside the vehicle. These include 2044 aluminium instantaneous electric detonators and 4027 Neo-Gelatin sticks.

Accordingly, the explosives along with the vehicle have been seized.

“Necessary action will be taken up against the driver of the vehicle who has been identified as Moynul Hoque from Rangsaswari village under Nagarbera Police Station, Kamrup district of Assam,” police said.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Singh, inspector general of police, (Law & Order) Meghalaya, immediately rushed to Byrnihat to take stock of the development.

He, however, refused to divulge anything claiming that this is a sensitive issue.