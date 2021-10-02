Huge quantity of explosives seized in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 1: Police seized a huge cache of explosives and devices from a vehicle here and arrested two persons in this connection on Friday.

At around 5:30 am, a patrol party from Gorchuk PS intercepted a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number AS-15-AC-4867 travelling at high speed from Lakhra Chari Ali towards Boragaon. The patrol party chased and managed to stop the vehicle at Garchuk Chari Ali.

On searching the vehicle, 13 bags of explosive substance and devices without any documents (Gelatin Sticks 4660 Pcs and Electric Detonators 2300 PCs) were found.

The driver and another occupant of the vehicle were apprehended and brought to the PS along with the vehicle, bags of explosives.

Police suspect the vehicle was travelling from neighbouring Meghalaya to Rani on the outskirts of Guwahati.