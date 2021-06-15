Human-Elephant conflict continues unabated in Udalguri 

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, June 14: A herd of wild elephants, that descended down from the Indo-Bhutan border hills neighbouring Udalguri have entered villages including Dimakuchi, Rajagarh, Nalapara, Borengajuli, Dharmajuli, Tankibasti, Bholatar which created terror among the residents of the area for the past fortnight damaging crops, houses and causing human casualties.

The villages fall under Nonai forest division in Udalguri district. “The villages are being frequented by wild jumbos every night as a result of which the villagers are spending sleepless nights. Every year, the elephants come and spark terror in our village,” said Tirtha Sarma, a resident of Dimakuchi of Udalguri district.

In yet another incident, Bandhana Orang (47) an inhabitant of Tankibasti village under Dimakuchi PS was trampled to death by a wild jumbo on Sunday night. Wildlife conservationists have strongly lamented the passive role of the forest department who have at large ignored the apathy of the village. “The forest department has no plan and policy to tackle the man-elephant conflict, I strongly urge the Assam government to formulate policies like some of the south Indian states including electric fencing,” said wildlife activist Nabajyoti Baruah. Pertinently though there are electric fencing deployed in some areas of Khalingduar Reserve Forest and Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary but lack of timely repairing has made them almost non-functional.