Husband Slays Wife at Sapkata Gets Arrested

HT Correspondent

Gossaigaon, Jan 21: Strong allegations have been framed against James Hembrom of Village Phulkumari under Sapkata police outpost for allegedly killing his wife Sumila Tudu (30) on the intervening night of Thursday.

The allegation has been framed by the deceased’s family citing that they both tied the knot in 2007 traditionally but after few years James Hembrom a drunkyard started torturing his wife physically and mentally without any reason.

Regarding unnecessary torture by the husband a meeting was also held in the village and the two were reconciled for a happy and healthy married life by the village headman but the husband continued the torture, the deceased’s father alleged.

The deceased’s father also said that on Thursday night the husband was indulged in an unnecessary quarrel with the wife and when it rose to an extreme level, he attacked his wife violently leading to her death on the spot.

After hearing of the incident the deceased father lodged an FIR at Sapkata police out post for the alleged murder. But the deceased’s husband denied the fact citing that she committed suicide after consuming poison.

The dead body was sent to Kokrajhar Civil hospital for post mortem by the Sapkata police team.